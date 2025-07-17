The "WLFI Token Transfer Proposal" was voted through early this morning By: PANews 2025/07/17 17:14

TRUMP $6.444 +4.42% LIBERTY $0.02985 +9.50% TOKEN $0.00946 +2.60%

PANews reported on July 17 that the voting page information showed that the vote on the "WLFI Token Transfer Proposal" of the Trump family's crypto project World Liberty Financial (WLFI) ended and was passed early this morning. The goals of the proposal are as follows: Make WLFI tokens transferable, thereby enabling broader community governance participation through peer-to-peer transactions or secondary markets; promote the transition of the WLFI ecosystem from closed participation to open participation; enhance the practicality and scope of use of tokens; initiate the next stage of community ownership and interaction; and align long-term token incentives with the adoption and success of the protocol.