Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million

By: PANews
2025/07/17 16:22
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.8627+8.01%

PANews reported on July 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$56.317 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$11.1748 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$20.288 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.069 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1.7652 million;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$17.8524 million, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.1678 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

