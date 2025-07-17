After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

By: PANews
2025/07/17 15:41
PANews reported on July 17 that according to gmgn data, after Elon Musk announced that he would name Grok's male AI companion "Valentine", the market value of the meme coin Valentine quickly exceeded 15 million US dollars, soaring 86,000% in one hour. At the same time, other meme coins with related names fell sharply, such as TAKI fell 87% in one hour, CHAD fell 97%, and ANDREJ fell 92%.

Earlier news, Elon Musk planned to name Grok's male AI companion Valentine.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

