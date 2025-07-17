Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.

By: PANews
2025/07/17 16:08
Binance Coin
BNB$1,284.65-1.33%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02138+2.73%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to market data, Windtree, a US-listed company, rose 14.44% in pre-market trading and is currently trading at US$1.03.

Earlier news, listed company Windtree signed a $60 million securities purchase agreement to launch the BNB treasury strategy .

