Infini attackers have transferred 6,771 ETH, and 5,000 ETH has been deposited in Tornado Cash By: PANews 2025/07/17 15:47

ETH $4,176.55 +1.39%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CertiK Alert monitoring, the address 0xfcc8 related to the Infini attack incident has transferred 6,771 ETH, of which 5,000 ETH (about 16.63 million US dollars) were deposited in the privacy trading platform Tornado Cash, and another 1,769 ETH (about 5.88 million US dollars) were exchanged for Dai and remained at the address 0x762d. In addition, the attacker also deposited ETH into Tornado Cash through the address 0x714. According to previous news, the Infini hacker may return the stolen funds and has partially exchanged ETH for DAI .