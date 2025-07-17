Elon Musk to name Grok male AI companion Valentine

By: PANews
2025/07/17 15:18
GROK
GROK$0.000869+0.46%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000008526+1.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0881+2.68%

PANews reported on July 17 that Elon Musk announced on social media that he named the male partner of his AI platform Grok "Valentine". The name was taken from the protagonist of the classic science fiction novel "Stranger in a Strange Land" by Robert Heinlein, and was also the inspiration for the name of the AI Grok. Musk explained that "Grok" means to understand things deeply and empathetically, which embodies the core concept of AI design.

It is worth noting that according to gmgn data, the current market value of Grok's female AI companion Ani has exceeded 88 million US dollars, an increase of 180% in 24 hours.

Elon Musk to name Grok male AI companion Valentine

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase debit limit raised: new tiers aim to make crypto payments mainstream

Coinbase debit limit raised: new tiers aim to make crypto payments mainstream

Coinbase debit limit changes announced this month could reshape how consumers pay with crypto. All details below.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/13 21:52
Share
The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery

The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery

Takeaways: The crypto market posted its worst day ever on October 10, with an 11% drop in $BTC alone. 1.6M […] The post The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery appeared first on Coindoo.
Everscale
EVER$0.0181-0.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,682.2+0.65%
1
1$0.006737+51.15%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 22:57
Share
Digital asset treasuries reshape corporate balance sheets and strategy

Digital asset treasuries reshape corporate balance sheets and strategy

Digital asset treasuries are reshaping how firms hold value. But why does this shift toward digital asset treasuries matter?
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/13 22:48
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase debit limit raised: new tiers aim to make crypto payments mainstream

The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery

Digital asset treasuries reshape corporate balance sheets and strategy

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months