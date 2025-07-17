Thai listed company DV8 completes financing of approximately US$7.4 million By: PANews 2025/07/17 15:11

PANews reported on July 17 that DV8 , a Thai listed company, announced the completion of its first round of financing, with a total fundraising of 241 million baht (about 7.4 million US dollars). DV8 is committed to becoming the first "cryptocurrency treasury company" in Southeast Asia. Its strategic direction draws on MicroStrategy and Japan's Metaplanet , and through the continuous increase in Bitcoin holdings, the company's crypto asset value per share is increased.