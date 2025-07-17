PeckShield: Infini attackers have transferred 4,770 ETH to two addresses By: PANews 2025/07/17 14:49

PANews reported on July 17 that according to PeckShieldAlert, the Infini attacker has transferred 4,770 ETH (about 16 million US dollars) to two addresses. Among them, the address 0x7142…fa41 laundered 3,000 ETH through Tornado Cash, and the address 0x762d…F9FB exchanged 1,770 ETH for about 5.9 million US dollars of DAI.