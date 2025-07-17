The statement that “there is almost no ETH available for sale on Wintermute’s OTC platform” may be a joke by the CEO By: PANews 2025/07/17 14:14

PANews reported on July 17 that Wintermute founder and CEO Evgeny Gaevoy wrote that there is almost no ETH available for sale on Wintermute's OTC trading platform. However, according to AB Kuai.Dong, Gaevoy later responded that this was just a market joke.