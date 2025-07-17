Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million By: PANews 2025/07/17 12:35

PANews reported on July 17 that KUN, a stablecoin payment and embedded financial service platform, announced the completion of its Series A financing, with investors including BAI Capital, GSR Ventures, a Hong Kong-listed company and Eternium Global. Since its establishment 20 months ago, KUN has raised more than US$50 million in total, further consolidating its leading position in the global stablecoin payment and embedded financial services field.