[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 17, 2025 – Altcoin Mania is Here, ETH Crosses $3.3K, XRP Holds Above $3 By: CryptoNews 2025/07/17 12:46

ALTCOIN $0.0002858 -1.85% XRP $2.5842 +3.40% TOP $0.000096 --% HERE $0.000229 +9.04% MAY $0.03102 +5.54% ETH $4,149.01 +2.05%

Ethereum has surged past the $3,300 mark, currently trading at $3,339.13 after a strong 20% weekly gain. XRP is holding firm at $3.05, up 5% in the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin inches up to $120,000, maintaining its dominance. Solana sits at $170.39, nearly 5% up. The market’s green momentum signals that altcoin season may be fully underway, with capital rotating into top-layer 1s and major tokens beyond Bitcoin. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.