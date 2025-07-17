Bank of America Trying to Understand Client Demand Before Stablecoin Rollout: CEO

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/17 13:07
Threshold
T$0.01349+2.42%
Union
U$0.000419-44.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.396+4.52%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03295-5.39%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15509+10.12%

Bank of America (BofA) CEO Brian Moynihan said that the lender has “done a lot of work” on launching its own stablecoin.

On Wednesday, Moynihan said that the bank is working to launch a stablecoin; however, the timeline is unclear.

“We feel both the industry and ourselves will have responses. We’ve done a lot of work,” Moynihan told Reuters. He added that investors can expect the lender to move forward with it soon.

The second-largest U.S. bank initially touted its dollar-pegged stablecoin launch in February, stressing how regulatory developments could shape its adoption.

“It’s pretty clear there’s going to be a stablecoin,” Moynihan confirmed at the time, provided legal frameworks allowed it.

BofA Aims to Rollout Stablecoin When Client Demand is High

Additionally, CEO Moynihan noted that BofA is trying to understand customer demand in the space, which isn’t high currently.

“[The bank] would roll out a stablecoin at an appropriate time, likely in partnership with other players,” he added. Further, the progress has been slower than anticipated by some investors, as banks are still awaiting legal clarity.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS ACT bill. The legislation allows for the establishment of a regulatory framework for stablecoins.

The move comes after the House voted 196–222 against advancing the bill on Tuesday and temporarily stalling progress on a wider crypto legislative package.

Leading US Banks Weigh Stablecoin Entry

On Tuesday, Citigroup announced that it is planning its own stablecoin offering as a part of its broader crypto strategy. Apart from Citi stablecoin, the bank is also exploring reserve management for stablecoins and developing crypto custody services.

“We are looking at the issuance of a Citi stablecoin. This is a good opportunity for us,” said Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup.

Besides, Morgan Stanley is following stablecoin developments closely, CFO Sharon Yeshaya noted. She said that the bank is looking into stablecoin use cases and how clients would benefit from it.

“But, it really is a little early to tell, especially for the businesses we run versus businesses that you might see from competitors, on how a stablecoin would play in,” she added.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Santander’s Openbank Sparks Crypto Frenzy in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Sparks Crypto Frenzy in Germany

 In Germany, the digital bank Santander Openbank introduces trading in crypto, which offers BTC, ETH, LTC, POL, and ADA in the MiCA framework of the EU. Santander, the largest bank in Spain, has officially introduced cryptocurrency trading to its clients in Germany, using its digital division, Openbank.  With this new service, users can purchase, sell, […] The post Santander’s Openbank Sparks Crypto Frenzy in Germany appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,532.22+0.72%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.206+3.62%
Litecoin
LTC$97.69-0.87%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 04:30
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.04579-8.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000943-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share
Jiuzi New Energy completes private placement with 100 Bitcoins, advancing its crypto asset strategy

Jiuzi New Energy completes private placement with 100 Bitcoins, advancing its crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on October 13th that Nasdaq-listed Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (Jiuzi New Energy) (NASDAQ: JZXN) disclosed a crypto-denominated private placement settled in 100 Bitcoins. The funds will be used to build a digital asset custody platform and develop cryptographic storage technologies, focusing on secure multi-party computation and zero-knowledge proofs. The company stated that it has entered the implementation phase following the signing of the agreement on October 7th. JZXN's stock price has risen since the framework disclosure and is now above its closing price before the announcement. JZXN specializes in high-power DC fast charging and energy storage in third- and fourth-tier cities and will advance the development and testing of its "Smart Energy Cloud Platform" and cross-border digital payments.
Multichain
MULTI$0.04281-10.68%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002736-6.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00352-3.29%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 22:14
Share

Trending News

More

Santander’s Openbank Sparks Crypto Frenzy in Germany

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Jiuzi New Energy completes private placement with 100 Bitcoins, advancing its crypto asset strategy

BNB Chain plans to distribute $45 million in BNB to 160,000 addresses participating in memecoin transactions

CME Launches SOL and XRP Options Trading