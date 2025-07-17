In-depth analysis of Camp Network: AI x IP infrastructure for the era of data scarcity

This report, authored by Tiger Research , analyses Camp Network’s innovation in AI-native IP infrastructure and its place in the evolving data sovereignty economy.

Key Points

Data is the core driving force behind the development of artificial intelligence, but experts predict that this data will be exhausted by 2026. This has created a serious bottleneck crisis for the advancement of artificial intelligence technology.

Camp Network solves this problem by enabling users to ensure ownership of their data while allowing AI to pay a fair cost for permitted data use. Camp Network proposes a “Proof of Provenance” protocol to facilitate this exchange.

Through this approach, Camp Network simultaneously achieves AI technology advancement and intellectual property protection. Camp Network creates a new economic ecosystem where everyone can gain mutual benefits.

1. Data is all we need

Artificial intelligence technology is developing at an unprecedented speed. Data is always at its core. AI models develop by learning from massive amounts of text, images, and videos created by humans. In this sense, artificial intelligence is essentially intelligence built from data.

But data-driven development has now reached its limits. High-quality data is running out. Major underlying models like GPT have already consumed most of the accessible internet data. They use this data for training. Easily collected data has dried up. And the outlook for the future is even worse. Recent studies show a worrying trend. By 2026, human-generated data will be almost exhausted. This includes future content creation.

Now, some big tech companies are scraping user data without permission. They are trying to address this shortage. Reddit sued Anthropic for unauthorized scraping. Anthropic used Reddit's data to train its Claude AI. This raises ethical questions. Most users had no idea that the company used their data. They were not compensated.

The current situation creates a vicious cycle. Without new data, the AI industry hits a wall. Users grow increasingly distrustful of unauthorized data use. Neither side is happy. Data-hungry companies want more content. Users with data want protection. This sacrifices both AI progress and data protection.

2. Camp Network: Layer-1 blockchain for the intersection of AI and IP

It is at this moment that Camp Network comes into focus. They have introduced cutting-edge infrastructure for the AI era. This solves the challenges of data scarcity and unauthorized use. The solution that Camp Network initially provided was to enable users to carry social data from YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Users carry this data like a portable "digital backpack". They leverage this data in a diverse on-chain environment. This approach enables users to directly control their own data. It ensures that users are compensated. This lays the foundation for enhanced data sovereignty.

Camp Network did not stop there. They used the accumulated experience and technology. This helped them expand their scope beyond social data. They targeted the field of intellectual property. Their goal is to fully protect all user data. Camp Network announced a revolutionary vision in 2025. They called it the Autonomous IP Layer. This marks a major transformation. This vision attracted $30 million in Series A funding. 1kx led the round. Blockchain Capital led the round. They secured this foundation to achieve new growth milestones.

Camp Network presents the independent intellectual property layer as the basic infrastructure. It serves the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and intellectual property (IP). Its core revolves around the "Proof of Provenance" protocol. Through this protocol, users register their data on the chain. AI utilizes this data layer. Royalties are automatically settled according to preset conditions.

Camp Network provides three components to realize this vision. BaseCAMP and SideCAMP form the blockchain infrastructure. The Origin framework handles on-chain intellectual property registration and management. The mAItrix framework supports AI agent development. These components work together to build an organic ecosystem from intellectual property registration to utilization and monetization.

2.1. BaseCAMP & SideCAMP: Scalable, IP-focused infrastructure

Camp Network provides blockchain infrastructure consisting of BaseCAMP and SideCAMP.

BaseCAMP plays the role of a "Global State Manager". It centrally manages all network activities. It operates as a ledger. The ledger records who registered which IP. It records where the IP is used. It records how settlement occurs. Camp Network builds a trusted IP ecosystem through this approach. BaseCAMP goes a step further. It provides features optimized for IP. It prioritizes IP-related transactions. This increases processing speed. It eliminates gas fees. This reduces the burden on users.

SideCAMPs act as dedicated execution spaces for single applications. Each project gets an independent environment. They don't compete with other dApps. Cross-messaging capabilities enable smooth interaction. Different SideCAMPs can interact. This avoids isolation. It provides scalability. SideCAMP also provides flexibility. It can optimize specific workloads. These include AI inference. They include gaming. They include IP licensing.

However, some have raised concerns about the infrastructure structure of the Camp Network. Intellectual property by its nature requires global consensus. It is an asset. Systems that deal with intellectual property require global consensus. They need proven security like Ethereum. This reflects that view.

Camp Network initially started Layer 2 development. This inherited the security of Ethereum. But when implementing specific features for IP, limitations were exposed. Existing blockchain infrastructure has limitations. This led to independent Layer 1 development. For example, a musical IP can generate a large amount of derivative content. This includes remixes. It includes covers. It includes sampling. This requires multiple smart contract calls. These calls handle dozens of different ownerships. They handle revenue distribution. This process involves high gas fees. It slows down processing. General trading environments may tolerate delays. But future AI agents will run 24/7. They use real-time data. They need instant settlement. They will face critical bottlenecks.

Camp Network determined that the complexity of IP required a solution. A real-time AI-IP interaction environment required an optimized Layer 1 infrastructure. These technical requirements gave rise to the current structure. This became the background for the current BaseCAMP and SideCAMP architecture.

2.2. Origin: A unified framework for intellectual property registration and management

Origin is the core IP framework on Camp Network. It covers registration of IP. It handles management. It covers exploitation. It manages revenue distribution.

Users upload diverse content intellectual property through multiple channels. They use dApps developed based on Origin SDK. They use the market provided by Camp Network. Content includes text. It includes images. It includes music. This content is recorded on the chain and becomes an NFT based on the ERC 721 standard. Licensing conditions are configured at the time of registration. Royalty distribution rules are also configured at the same time. Later, someone creates derivative content based on the original content. Revenue automatically flows to the original content creator. This completes the entire structure.

The biggest feature of Origin is that it constructs the intellectual property relationship into a "graph" format. The derivative content of a work will become a new smart contract. But they are connected to the original content through a parent-child relationship. The royalties generated by the derivative content will trigger automatic allocation to the parent intellectual property. Users can view the genealogy of the entire content at a glance.

The Origin framework also appeals to developers as well as creators. The Origin SDK enables developers to easily build IP applications. They don't require complex blockchain knowledge. The core features are already built into the SDK. These include IP registration (Onboard). They include derivative content creation (Remix). They include metadata search (Query). They include revenue distribution (Monetize). They include rights management (Permissioning). Developers can build a complete IP ecosystem with just a few lines of code.

Origin supports on-chain dispute resolution. Intellectual property involves sensitive areas such as copyright infringement. Anyone can dispute suspicious intellectual property. Camp DAO makes the final decision. Sometimes a parent intellectual property enters a disputed state. All child intellectual property derived from it will automatically inherit the disputed state. This systematically and strictly manages complex intellectual property issues.

Origin is more than just a tool for minting intellectual property into NFTs. It operates as an on-chain copyright system. It transparently tracks everything from the source of creation to the exploitation process and revenue distribution. It automates these processes.

2.3. mAItrix Framework: IP-native AI Agent Development Framework

mAItrix provides an integrated SDK for the development, training, and deployment of AI agents. It works in conjunction with the Origin framework to connect the entire process into a pipeline. This covers AI model training using on-chain intellectual property to generating derivative content through AI agents.

The core of mAItrix is focused on the training and utilization of AI. It uses only licensed data. Traditional AI collects all internet data indiscriminately. It uses this data to learn. mAItrix works differently. It only uses data with clear ownership. This data is registered in Origin. This enables creators to receive fair compensation. They get paid for their data being used. AI developers can develop AI safely. They avoid legal disputes.

This approach goes beyond simple technological improvements. It presents a new paradigm for the entire industry. The music market of the past was rife with illegal downloads. Streaming services like Spotify established a fair payment system. The market grew even bigger. Similar changes are expected to occur in the AI and IP markets.

mAItrix also simplifies complex processes. It helps deploy AI agents. It helps run AI agents. It builds environments where multiple AI agents interact. AI agents developed through mAitrix can themselves function as intellectual property assets. They are tokenized through Origin. They are registered on-chain. Other users leverage them. Other agents leverage them. Developers receive automatically distributed royalties every time an AI agent generates new content. This is registered as new intellectual property. It becomes an additional source of revenue.

mAItrix aims to build a developer-friendly platform. It provides maximum freedom to developers. They can freely utilize any AI model. TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) securely protects sensitive data. TEE refers to Trusted Execution Environment. This prevents external leakage.

Camp Network plans to develop mAitrix in three phases. The v1 version is currently in preparation. It will provide an integrated environment. Developers can directly train AI using intellectual property registered in Origin. It provides a more user-friendly interface than existing AI tools. The goal of v2 is to become "Vercel for agents". This will enable easy deployment of AI. It avoids complex server setup. The final v3 will provide intelligent routing services. Users say "compose music" or "generate images". The system automatically finds the right agent. It connects AI specializing in music or AI for image generation.

3. How is it different from other IP-based agreements?

Camp Network takes a different approach to existing IP-related agreements. Comparing it to Story and Soneium makes these differences clear.

Story and Soneium focus on frameworks for leveraging and managing traditional Web2 IP on the blockchain. Their main goal is to improve the efficiency of managing existing IP. This includes copyrights held by large entertainment companies and media groups. It also enhances scalability. This represents a meaningful approach to help the existing IP industry undergo digital transformation.

Camp defines user-owned intellectual property as a broader concept. It refers to all digital data and content created by users. This includes YouTube videos, Instagram photos, and TikTok content. All forms of personal data apply. Camp goes a step further. It focuses on integrating this user data with artificial intelligence. Camp is designed with the integration of artificial intelligence and intellectual property as a prerequisite. AI agents use licensed personal data to learn and generate new content. This is also registered as new intellectual property. This builds a complete pipeline. Camp's core concept is to create a win-win structure. It protects user data while jointly promoting the development of artificial intelligence technology.

Camp’s ultimate goal goes beyond simple IP management. It builds a new economic ecosystem where all participants share value fairly. This includes individual creators. It includes AI developers. What Camp offers is not the digital transformation of the existing IP industry. It presents a new paradigm of creation and collaboration that is perfectly suited for the AI era.

4. Artificial Intelligence Technology and the Future of Intellectual Property Protection

Data exhaustion and legal disputes represent the current crisis of the AI era. Unauthorized scraping is the cause of these disputes. They are not a problem of the future. Projections show a worrying trend. By 2026, human-generated data will be almost exhausted. The litigation issues of Reddit and Anthropic demonstrate the structural limitations. These limitations exist in existing AI development methods.

Camp Network is a radical solution to these problems. It solves both supply and consumption problems. It leverages new AI-IP ecosystems. These ecosystems are centered around user-owned data. Proof-of-origin protocols clarify the source of IP. AI learns from data. It automatically distributes royalties. This transforms one-way data exploitation into a mutually beneficial system.

This approach has already produced substantial results. The Camp ecosystem currently has 300,000 unique IP registered. It has created 4 million unique wallets. This shows large-scale user adoption. More than 60 teams are developing various applications using Camp Network’s infrastructure. Case studies combining AI and IP are emerging in fields as diverse as music, gaming, and sports.

The role of Camp Network will become even more important in the future. AI agents will become ubiquitous. Agents will directly generate IP. They will collaborate with other agents. They will automate licensing. These environments require infrastructure. That infrastructure must be able to quickly track complex networks of relationships. It must manage them efficiently. Existing IP workflows are slow and expensive. They cannot meet these requirements. Camp has already laid the foundation.

The ultimate goal of Camp Network is to become a core solution. It targets the data problem in the AI era. It hopes to become the standard for the new IP ecosystem. It presents a new paradigm. These solve the fundamental data scarcity problem in the AI industry. They solve the data sovereignty rights of individuals. This creates the foundation. Creators pursue mutual benefit. Developers pursue mutual benefit. AI systems pursue mutual benefit. They develop together. This ecosystem has generated more than 50 million transactions. The collaboration of AI and IP becomes an actual operating economic system. They are no longer just concepts.

