ETH perpetual contract trading volume surpasses BTC, topping the market By: PANews 2025/07/17 12:59

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Crypto News, Ethereum (ETH) global perpetual contract trading volume reached US$90.82 billion, surpassing Bitcoin (BTC)'s US$82.93 billion for the first time, ranking first in the entire market.