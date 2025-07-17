Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $727 million yesterday, a record high By: PANews 2025/07/17 12:01

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$727 million on July 16 (EST), setting a new single-day record. Among them, BlackRock's ETHA had a net inflow of US$499 million, and Fidelity's FETH had a net inflow of US$113 million. The current total net asset value of the ETF is US$16.41 billion, accounting for 4.02% of the ETH market value.