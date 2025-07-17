Coinbase unveils Base App, a new “everything app”  for social, payments, and trading

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/17 12:04
Coinbase has taken a major step toward bringing everyday users onchain with the launch of the Base App, a new product that combines trading, social media, payments, and app discovery into a single platform.

The announcement was made on July 16 during the company’s “A New Day One” livestream event, where it introduced the Base App as a rebrand and major expansion of its Coinbase Wallet. Built on the Base Layer 2 network, the new app will offer a seamless onchain experience centered around USD Coin (USDC) payments, social engagement, and decentralized apps.

Coinbase describes the Base App as a place where users can post, chat, send money, trade, and earn, all without leaving the interface. Social features are powered by Farcaster, allowing creators to publish content, earn income directly, and carry their identity across apps.

Every post is treated as a collectible asset, using Zora’s (ZORA) protocol, enabling users to support creators directly through tips and purchases.

The app also integrates Base Pay, a new checkout feature that lets users pay in USDC across supported platforms, starting with Shopify merchants. Coinbase claims the feature will bring near-instant, fee-free transactions, to turn USDC into a standard payment method for digital commerce.

Alongside these features, the Base App introduces a universal onchain identity through a “Base Account,” which replaces complex wallet setups with a single sign-in. Users can explore mini apps directly from their feed, ranging from games to prediction markets, with no extra downloads.

The Base App is now rolling out in beta to users on the waitlist. Coinbase is positioning it as a gateway for more people to access and use crypto in everyday life, without needing to switch between different tools or services. Coinbase’s move indicates a wider consumer push for Base, the Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 it launched in 2023. 

Santander’s Openbank Sparks Crypto Frenzy in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Sparks Crypto Frenzy in Germany

 In Germany, the digital bank Santander Openbank introduces trading in crypto, which offers BTC, ETH, LTC, POL, and ADA in the MiCA framework of the EU. Santander, the largest bank in Spain, has officially introduced cryptocurrency trading to its clients in Germany, using its digital division, Openbank.  With this new service, users can purchase, sell, […] The post Santander’s Openbank Sparks Crypto Frenzy in Germany appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 04:30
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
Jiuzi New Energy completes private placement with 100 Bitcoins, advancing its crypto asset strategy

Jiuzi New Energy completes private placement with 100 Bitcoins, advancing its crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on October 13th that Nasdaq-listed Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (Jiuzi New Energy) (NASDAQ: JZXN) disclosed a crypto-denominated private placement settled in 100 Bitcoins. The funds will be used to build a digital asset custody platform and develop cryptographic storage technologies, focusing on secure multi-party computation and zero-knowledge proofs. The company stated that it has entered the implementation phase following the signing of the agreement on October 7th. JZXN's stock price has risen since the framework disclosure and is now above its closing price before the announcement. JZXN specializes in high-power DC fast charging and energy storage in third- and fourth-tier cities and will advance the development and testing of its "Smart Energy Cloud Platform" and cross-border digital payments.
