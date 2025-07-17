The U.S. House of Representatives has advanced key encryption legislation to a final vote By: PANews 2025/07/17 11:09

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , after nearly 10 hours of marathon voting, the U.S. House of Representatives has pushed key crypto legislation into the final voting stage. The procedural vote was held on Wednesday. After some Republican lawmakers insisted on including anti-central bank digital currency ( CBDC ) clauses in the National Defense Authorization Act, it was finally passed by 217 votes to 212. It is expected that the stablecoin bill will be voted on as early as Thursday, and if it passes, it will be sent to the president for signature. The Clarity Act and GENIUS Act will also usher in the final vote in the near future, and the market generally expects that the relevant bills will receive bipartisan support.