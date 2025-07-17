ChatGPT for Mac launches recording mode for Plus users By: PANews 2025/07/17 10:50

PANews reported on July 17 that OpenAI has launched Record Mode in its ChatGPT app for macOS to Plus subscribers. This feature allows users to record system audio during meetings and calls by clicking the " rec " button in the app. After the recording is completed, it will be automatically uploaded to the OpenAI server for transcription and generate structured meeting notes, including summaries, key points, action items, and follow-up questions. Unlike other AI conference assistants, ChatGPT 's recording mode does not require joining the meeting as a participant, but rather monitors Mac audio locally. OpenAI reminds users to comply with local laws and obtain relevant consent when using this feature.