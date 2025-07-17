Raydium has repurchased 69.1 million RAYs with a total of US$190 million, accounting for 25% of the circulation. By: PANews 2025/07/17 09:52

PANews reported on July 17 that according to data released by Infra, as of July 2025, Raydium has invested a total of US$190.4 million USDC to repurchase $RAY, with a cumulative repurchase amount of 69.1 million pieces, accounting for 25% of its circulating supply.