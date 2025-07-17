Tether's circulation exceeds $160 billion, setting a new record high By: PANews 2025/07/17 09:58

PANews reported on July 17 that according to the transparency data on Tether's official website, the current net circulation of USDT has reached 160.261 billion US dollars, setting a record high. In terms of chain, Tron, Ethereum, and Solana are dominant, with circulations of 80.117 billion, 75.637 billion, and 18.864 billion US dollars, respectively. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino wrote that this achievement demonstrates the unrivaled practicality of USDT as a digital dollar in emerging markets.