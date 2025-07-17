CME Group has made it clear that it will not launch memecoin derivatives and is considering 24/7 crypto trading

By: PANews
2025/07/17 08:44
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , the world's largest derivatives exchange CME Group said that due to the lack of practical application scenarios, there is currently no plan to launch derivatives related to meme coins. CME has recently expanded to Solana and XRP futures and attracted a large number of institutional investors, with related product trading volumes reaching billions of dollars. In addition, CME is exploring whether to extend trading hours to 24/7 to better align with the crypto market, but no formal decision has been made.

