As the Base ecosystem is being restructured, here are some potential targets worth investing in

On July 15, Coinbase Wallet officially announced that it would release a "major update" the next day. Previously, Base chain co-founder Jesse Pollak also spoke on the X platform, saying that there would be an important announcement on July 16, which may mark a major upgrade of the Coinbase Wallet product.

Recently, Coinbase is carrying out in-depth strategic reconstruction around the Base chain. It is no longer satisfied with being a "crypto asset management tool", but is actively transforming into a "super portal on the chain" that integrates social relationships, transaction execution, content distribution and offline consumption. The MiniApp system and application recommendation mechanism embedded in the wallet are gradually evolving into a project cold starter and traffic hub for the Base ecosystem, making the wallet the first stop for users to discover new projects, and also creating a closed-loop "payment, social, transaction, consumption" ecosystem for Coinbase.

In addition, Coinbase acquired several traditional technology companies at the beginning of the year, paving the way for this ecological landscape. This Wallet update is likely to be a concentrated release of traffic and functions, and is also expected to bring a new round of user growth and capital injection to the Base chain. In this context, this article will take stock of the potential targets of the Base ecosystem that are worth investing in.

Aero: The MetaDEX Revolution

Aerodrome combines the best features of previous generation DEXs: it uses a token economic model inspired by Curve and Convex to optimize governance and token issuance, as well as a Uni v3-style centralized automated market maker for efficient capital exchange. These features provide a solution that aligns the incentives of various stakeholders, making Aerodrome the preferred trading venue for users.

Coinbase Ventures is an active participant in Aerodrome governance and voted in favor of directing AERO token issuance to the cbBTC fund pool, further consolidating Aerodrome's market dominance. This also once again proves the close connection between Aerodrome and Base and Coinbase, which will make the protocol the cornerstone financial infrastructure of Base L2.

Thanks to the growth of users on the Base chain, Aerodrome's popularity continues to rise. Data shows that the platform's TVL has rebounded from $300 million in April to the current $530 million, and the protocol revenue has also been steadily leading, with 24-hour revenue reaching $580,000, ranking first on the Base chain for a long time. The update has brought an increase in the activity of the Base ecosystem, bringing new growth to Aero.

Clanker: A Launchpad for Everyone to Issue Coins

Clanker is an autonomous agent based on the Base blockchain, and its core function is to help users deploy ERC-20 standard tokens. Users only need to tag @clanker on the social platform Farcaster and provide relevant token information (such as name, code, and image), and Clanker will complete the creation of tokens, liquidity pool settings, and liquidity locks. The entire process does not require users to have complex technical knowledge, truly realizing "everyone can issue tokens."

Recently, Clanker has been upgraded to version V4, which fully integrates Uniswap v4 and exclusive extensions, becoming the most flexible meme launch infrastructure. The new version brings a more customized deployment experience - including dynamic/static fees, configurable fee collection token mechanism, creator-first "sniper auction" MEV module and other powerful features, which not only improves the freedom of token deployment, but also greatly optimizes the user experience and creator income path.

Currently, the monthly revenue of Clanker Protocol has exceeded 350,000 US dollars, and the cumulative profit has exceeded 30 million US dollars, far exceeding most similar platforms, but the market valuation is still at a relatively low level. With the implementation of V4 protocol and the gradual launch of profit sharing, staking, governance and other mechanisms, Clanker is expected to become the "launchpad king" of Base chain meme issuance.

Mamo: Coinbase Wallet’s “On-chain Change Pass”

In the past two weeks, $MAMO has soared 4 times, and FDV has exceeded 100 million US dollars, becoming one of the most watched new stars in the Base chain. Mamo is known as the "Zhiqiantong" of Coinbase Wallet. This service focuses on "automatic compound interest mining". Users only need to deposit assets into the wallet, and the system will intelligently allocate them to high-quality strategy pools for mining in the background, with an annualized rate of return of up to 7%. No manual operation is required, and the income is rolled into the principal every day, realizing the real "sleep income" on the chain.

The producer behind it, Moonwell, is a "regular army" invested by Coinbase, so the surge in $MAMO can be described as an open conspiracy.

Byte: AI wallet for self-service food ordering

Byte is reshaping the boundary between crypto payments and real-world consumption. With just one sentence, the AI will automatically select a restaurant, place an order, and complete the payment, without any clicks. It not only opens up the payment path between cryptocurrencies and real-world merchants, but is also the world's first POS system integration solution that can achieve "AI automatic checkout."

Base co-founder Jesse Pollak even tweeted his support for ordering takeout, endorsing Byte's actual implementation. With the access of more and more catering brands and the popularization of AI agent transactions, Byte is expected to become the basic payment layer in the AI business era, expanding to more scenarios such as e-commerce, subscriptions and offline services, and taking the lead in laying out the "AI wallet" entrance for the next decade.

Summarize

Today, Coinbase Wallet is accelerating its evolution into an on-chain super application: it not only connects social (Farcaster), payment (Byte ordering), short videos and other content consumption scenarios, but also embeds functions such as automatic financial management (Mamo), taking care of users' daily on-chain life in one stop. This leap from "trading tool" to "entry of life" indicates that Coinbase is reconstructing the full-stack ecosystem around the Base chain, betting on the growth paradigm of the next stop of Web3.

As the major update on July 16 approaches, this product-level upgrade is expected to break the single boundary of traditional exchanges, bring stronger user guidance and liquidity growth to Base, and further consolidate its leading position in the on-chain application ecosystem.