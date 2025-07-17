U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes closed slightly higher, and Circle rose 19%

By: PANews
2025/07/17 07:09
PANews reported on July 17 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 closing up 0.3%, and the Nasdaq up 0.25%. Circle (CRCL.K) rose 19.3%, ASML (ASML.O) fell more than 8%, and Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 3.5%. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 1.4%, Alibaba (BABA.N) fell 1%, and Baidu (BIDU.O) fell more than 7%.

Japan-based Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet announced today that it has successfully completed its public offering process. Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury with $1.4 Billion IPO The company's CEO, Simon Gerovich, stated in a post on the X platform that a large number of institutional investors participated in the process. Among the investors, mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds were notable. According to Gerovich, approximately 100 institutional investors participated in roadshows held prior to the IPO. Ultimately, over 70 investors participated in Metaplanet's capital raising. Previously disclosed information indicated that the company had raised approximately $1.4 billion through the IPO. This funding will accelerate Metaplanet's growth plans and, in particular, allow the company to increase its balance sheet Bitcoin holdings. Gerovich emphasized that this step will propel Metaplanet to its next stage of development and strengthen the company's global Bitcoin strategy. Metaplanet has recently become one of the leading companies in Japan in promoting digital asset adoption. The company has previously stated that it views Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. This large-scale IPO is considered a significant step in not only strengthening Metaplanet's capital but also consolidating Japan's role in the global crypto finance market.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 08:42
PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain data, whale addresses (0x436F and 0x2DDf) have once again purchased a total of 5.51 million INSP (approximately US$110,000). The current total holdings have reached 115.07 million INSP (approximately US$2.1 million), accounting for 11.51% of the total INSP supply.
PANews 2025/09/18 16:50
PANews reported on October 13th that Shentu Chain announced the official launch of OpenMath, the world's first DeSci platform focused on mathematics. The platform was developed in a strategic partnership between Shentu Chain and CertiK, the world's largest Web3 security company and a leader in formal verification. OpenMath is committed to building a DeSci ecosystem centered around verifiable mathematical truth. Researchers and verifiers can collaborate to propose and solve mathematical problems, and then verify their logic using Rocq-based formal verification technology, ensuring rigorous and accurate reasoning with mathematical precision. Participants who successfully complete verification will receive token rewards, effectively integrating transparency in the research process with an effective incentive mechanism. OpenMath is deployed on the Shentu Chain, formerly the CertiK Chain, which was incubated by Yale University professors Zhong Shao and Ronghui Gu. In August 2021, Shentu officially separated from CertiK and operates independently. The launch of OpenMath is a joint exploration of the application of blockchain and formal verification in mathematical scenarios, based on a new partnership between the two parties.
PANews 2025/10/13 21:45
