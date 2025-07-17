U.S. House of Representatives passes procedural vote on cryptocurrency bill By: PANews 2025/07/17 07:16

U $0.000429 -42.87% HOUSE $0.006339 +5.15%

PANews reported on July 17 that the U.S. House of Representatives passed a procedural vote on the cryptocurrency bill. The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives successfully passed a key procedural vote on Wednesday, paving the way for a final vote on several cryptocurrency-related bills, which would mark a huge victory for the digital asset industry. A day earlier, conservative Republicans blocked the procedural motion, causing the process to be deadlocked. Trump intervened to save the bill.