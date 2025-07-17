‘There is no legitimate use case for crypto’ — US Representative Stephen Lynch

OpenMath goes online, Shentu Chain and Certi join forces to create the first DeSci platform in the field of mathematics

PANews reported on October 13th that Shentu Chain announced the official launch of OpenMath, the world's first DeSci platform focused on mathematics. The platform was developed in a strategic partnership between Shentu Chain and CertiK, the world's largest Web3 security company and a leader in formal verification. OpenMath is committed to building a DeSci ecosystem centered around verifiable mathematical truth. Researchers and verifiers can collaborate to propose and solve mathematical problems, and then verify their logic using Rocq-based formal verification technology, ensuring rigorous and accurate reasoning with mathematical precision. Participants who successfully complete verification will receive token rewards, effectively integrating transparency in the research process with an effective incentive mechanism. OpenMath is deployed on the Shentu Chain, formerly the CertiK Chain, which was incubated by Yale University professors Zhong Shao and Ronghui Gu. In August 2021, Shentu officially separated from CertiK and operates independently. The launch of OpenMath is a joint exploration of the application of blockchain and formal verification in mathematical scenarios, based on a new partnership between the two parties.