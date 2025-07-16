Swedish Refine Group Launches $1M Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/16 22:56
Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group AB has launched a Bitcoin treasury strategy backed by $1 million in fresh capital.

The Stockholm-based company raised 10 million Swedish krona through a directed share issue to fund its initial Bitcoin purchases, establishing a new Digital Assets business area alongside its existing Products and Digital Services divisions.

Refine’s board of directors resolved to issue 54.37 million shares at 0.1839 krona per share, representing a 20% discount to the seven-day volume-weighted average price of 0.2299 krona, according to the company’s official press release.

The company joins other publicly-traded firms that have adopted Bitcoin treasury strategies, including MicroStrategy and Japan’s Metaplanet.

Swedish Refine Group Launches $1M Bitcoin Treasury StrategySource: Refine Group

Strategic Positioning and Capital Structure

Refine Group’s treasury strategy centers on accumulating Bitcoin as a core reserve asset while maintaining focus on its traditional digital commerce operations.

The company introduced a new performance metric, “Bitcoin per Share,” to track its ability to create long-term shareholder value through strategic Bitcoin accumulation.

Chief Executive Officer David Wallinder emphasized the strategic rationale behind the decision, stating that “Bitcoin’s scarcity and global liquidity make it a powerful complement to traditional cash management, and we look forward to continuing expanding this business area.”

The directed share issue attracted significant interest from both new strategic investors and existing shareholders, with all shares in the offering fully subscribed.

Caldas Capital, led by entrepreneur João Caldas, emerged as the largest participant in the funding round and is set to become Refine’s largest shareholder following the transaction.

Caldas brings substantial experience in both traditional business and cryptocurrency markets, having previously founded and sold cosmetics manufacturer Fancy Stage to Humble Group for approximately 550 million krona.

His involvement includes both strategic capital and financial expertise, with existing shareholders representing 20% of the company already expressing intentions to propose his appointment to the board of directors.

The share issuance will increase Refine’s outstanding shares from 67.5 million to 121.9 million, resulting in approximately 45% dilution for existing shareholders.

The company’s share capital will rise from 6.75 million krona to 12.19 million krona following completion of the transaction.

Growing European Corporate Bitcoin Adoption

Refine Group’s Bitcoin adoption is part of a broader institutional acceptance of cryptocurrency treasury strategies across Europe, particularly in Nordic markets where regulatory frameworks have shown relative clarity.

The company joins H100 Group, which became Sweden’s first publicly listed Bitcoin treasury firm in May 2025 after acquiring 4.39 BTC, worth approximately $475,000.

This corporate adoption trend coincides with political developments in Sweden, where lawmakers have urged the government to explore establishing a national Bitcoin reserve.

Members of Parliament Dennis Dioukarev and Rickard Nordin submitted letters to Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson in April, proposing that Sweden begin accumulating Bitcoin through direct policy or budget-neutral methods such as retaining seized cryptocurrency assets.

The Nordic momentum extends beyond Sweden, with nine UK-listed companies announcing Bitcoin treasury plans in recent weeks alone.

These developments suggest growing corporate confidence in Bitcoin’s role as a digital store of value, even as traditional financial institutions remain cautious about their exposure to cryptocurrency.

The trend extends beyond Europe, with companies like France’s Blockchain Group raising $7.7 million for Bitcoin treasury expansion and targeting 260,000 BTC by 2033.

Meanwhile, Asian companies, such as Japan’s Metaplanet, and global technology firms are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a hedge against currency devaluation and inflation.

Countries, governments, and institutions are increasingly adopting Bitcoin as a treasury, and the corporate adoption of Bitcoin treasury strategies will likely accelerate further, especially during the current rally.

