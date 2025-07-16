China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) disclosed that its carbon credit stablecoin protocol has completed testing

By: PANews
2025/07/16 21:40
FUTURECOIN
FUTURECOIN

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) issued an announcement that Future Marvel Limited, a subsidiary of the group, has successfully completed the technical testing of the carbon stablecoin (Carbon Coin) recently. Each Carbon Coin (1:1) is anchored to 1 kg of carbon credit. Carbon Coin is a carbon credit anchoring protocol based on real carbon credits, using blockchain technology and smart contract technology to achieve efficient, transparent and automated carbon credit transactions. In conjunction with the carbon credit anchoring protocol, the application system includes a carbon account, carbon emission reduction project and carbon credit life cycle management system, a carbon stablecoin trading system, etc., to enhance carbon stablecoins, data compatibility and complete carbon asset trading functions, and help the tokenization of global carbon credits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 640,250 BTC After $27.2M Purchase

Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 640,250 BTC After $27.2M Purchase

Strategy Inc. has expanded its already-massive Bitcoin treasury, acquiring an additional 220 BTC for $27.2 million at an average price of $123,561 per bitcoin during the week of October 6–12. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 640,250 BTC, purchased for an aggregate $47.38 billion at an average price of $74,000 per BTC. The latest accumulation shows Strategy’s continued conviction in Bitcoin as a core treasury reserve asset and follows the company’s ongoing series of equity sales through its At-The-Market (ATM) programs. ATM Programs Fuel Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy funded its most recent Bitcoin purchases using proceeds from its STRF ATM, STRK ATM, and STRD ATM programs. According to the company’s filing, these programs collectively raised around $27.3 million in total notional value during the reporting period. The STRF ATM, tied to Strategy’s 10.00% Series A perpetual strife preferred stock, sold 170,663 STRF shares, generating $19.8 million in net proceeds. Meanwhile, the STRK ATM, associated with its 8.00% Series A perpetual strike preferred stock, brought in $1.7 million from 16,873 shares. The STRD ATM, based on its 10.00% Series A perpetual stride preferred stock, contributed $5.8 million from 68,775 shares. Collectively, these offerings have become key financing vehicles for Strategy’s ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy—mirroring the company’s long-standing practice of converting equity proceeds into digital assets. Strategic Expansion Across Equity Classes Beyond its active ATM programs, Strategy maintains substantial capacity for future issuances. As of October 12, the company had $1.7 billion, $4.1 billion, $20.3 billion, and $15.9 billion available for issuance under its various preferred and common stock classes (STRF, STRD, STRK, and MSTR, respectively). This provides a wide financial runway for further expansion of its Bitcoin reserves, signaling that additional purchases could follow as market conditions evolve. Reinforcing Leadership in the Bitcoin Treasury Space With 640,250 BTC now under management, Strategy remains among the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin—alongside peers such as MicroStrategy and publicly listed digital asset firms adopting similar treasury models. The company’s bold move reflects growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin amid tightening monetary policy and increased regulatory clarity across major markets. By blending creative capital-raising strategies with disciplined accumulation, Strategy continues to redefine how corporations integrate Bitcoin into their balance sheets—cementing its reputation as one of the pioneers in the digital-asset treasury landscape
Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point?

Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point?

Ethereum has just experienced a historic flash crash, losing 20% in a few hours before bouncing back strongly. Crypto whales are massively accumulating, and derivative markets are stabilizing. Should we expect a triumphant return to $4,500? L’article Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
BitMine increased its holdings by approximately 20 ETH last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 3.03 million.

BitMine increased its holdings by approximately 20 ETH last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 3.03 million.

PANews reported on October 13 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed updated data on its cryptocurrency holdings. As of October 12, Eastern Time, the company's holdings included 3,032,188 ETH and 192 Bitcoin. In addition, the company also held Eightco Holdings shares worth US$135 million.
