Bulgaria's 2018 Bitcoin Sales Cost It $25 Billion in Debt Repayment

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the Bulgarian government disposed of a batch of confiscated bitcoins in 2018, which, calculated at the current market price, has exceeded the country's total public debt. The 213,500 bitcoins were seized in 2017 during the crackdown on organized crime and sold for about $3.5 billion at the time. If they were held until now, their value would reach $25.2 billion - 5% higher than the country's latest $24 billion national debt, which made Bulgaria miss an excellent opportunity to repay its debts.