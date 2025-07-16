The giant whale AguilaTrades increased its BTC 20x long position to $476 million this evening By: PANews 2025/07/16 20:39

BTC $114,842.31 +2.81%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the giant whale AguilaTrades increased its BTC 20x long position back to US$476 million this evening. The current opening price is US$118,130, the liquidation price is US$115,700, and the floating profit is US$3.94 million.