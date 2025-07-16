The annual rate of PPI in the United States in June was 2.3%, and the monthly rate of PPI in June was 0%

By: PANews
2025/07/16 20:31
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0812-%14,52

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of PPI in the United States in June was 2.3%, which was expected to be 2.5%, and the previous value was revised from 2.60% to 2.7%. The monthly rate of PPI in the United States in June was 0%, which was expected to be 0.20%, and the previous value was revised from 0.10% to 0.3%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0,04313-%11,79
Notcoin
NOT$0,000978+%8,90
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share
Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

This rotation is becoming clearer with every passing week as institutional money and smart retail investors reallocate their portfolios. Analysts […] The post Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2,61+%9,21
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,003625-%3,71
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 18:50
Share
Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is “the hurdle rate” that has made gold as measured by the SPDR Gold Trustread more
Bitcoin
BTC$115.424,46+%3,45
Moonveil
MORE$0,02514-%1,56
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 19:12
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Fed Highlights Labor Market Risks in Rate Decision

Sheikh Maktoum Declares Dubai World Leader in Licensed Virtual Assets