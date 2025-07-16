The annual rate of PPI in the United States in June was 2.3%, and the monthly rate of PPI in June was 0% By: PANews 2025/07/16 20:31

JUNE $0,0812 -%14,52

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of PPI in the United States in June was 2.3%, which was expected to be 2.5%, and the previous value was revised from 2.60% to 2.7%. The monthly rate of PPI in the United States in June was 0%, which was expected to be 0.20%, and the previous value was revised from 0.10% to 0.3%.