GMX: GLP's funds on Arbitrum have been fully recovered By: PANews 2025/07/16 20:35

PANews reported on July 16 that GMX officially announced the follow-up progress of the GMX V1 vulnerability attack on Arbitrum worth about $42 million. After successful negotiations, GLP's funds on Arbitrum have been fully recovered. The funds have been returned and are currently being kept by the DAO, waiting to be distributed to liquidity providers in the Arbitrum GLP vault.