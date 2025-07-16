Belgravia Hartford raises $7.9 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy By: PANews 2025/07/16 20:51

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Belgravia Hartford raised US$5 million and CAD$4 million (a total of US$7.9 million) through convertible bonds and private placements to advance its strategic expansion of asset reserves focused solely on Bitcoin.