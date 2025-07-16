Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August By: PANews 2025/07/16 21:17

ORCA $1.725 +15.69%

PANews reported on July 16 that Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec revealed on the X platform that Solana's liquidity protocol Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August. The product will focus on a mechanism developed by Orca that gives humans an advantage over robots.