Liquid Collective Launches Solana Liquidity Staking Token LsSOL to Institutional Investors By: PANews 2025/07/16 21:14

SOL $194.73 +8.59% TOKEN $0.0094 +8.67% BLOCK $0.01849 +22.04%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, the enterprise-level liquidity staking platform Liquid Collective launched the Solana-based, institution-centric liquidity staking token Liquid Staked SOL (LsSOL), which aims to meet the needs of institutions and exchange-traded product (ETP) providers as the spot Solana ETF may be approved by the federal government in the coming months.