Canadian listed company Super Copper Corp plans to allocate 20% of its reserve funds to Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/07/16 20:09

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Super Copper Corp has begun to incorporate Bitcoin into its fund reserve strategy, and plans to allocate up to 20% of its reserve funds to Bitcoin as a means of storing value.