Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027 By: PANews 2025/07/16 19:51

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the board of directors of Matador Technologies Inc, a Canadian listed company, approved a long-term Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which will expand Matador's Bitcoin reserves and make the company an important corporate BTC holder. Matador has submitted a preliminary short version of the basic prospectus to provide financing flexibility in the next 25 months, accumulating up to 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027 or earlier.