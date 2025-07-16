Crypto research firm Delphi Digital launches free AI research platform Delphi Intelligence By: PANews 2025/07/16 20:17

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Forbes, crypto research institution Delphi Digital launched its first free AI research platform, Delphi Intelligence. The platform integrates its two-year AI accelerator results and $25 million in early investment experience to provide non-academic cutting-edge technology analysis for corporate decision makers, covering generative video models, reinforcement learning and other directions. Delphi is famous for its crypto ecosystem research report released in 2018. This transformation reflects its strategic judgment that "crypto and AI must merge." The platform adopts an open source model, and users can subscribe to emails to obtain the latest trend reports in the intersection of Web3 and AI. At present, the platform has launched special reports such as AI browsers and video generation models.