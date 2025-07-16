LiveOne, a US-listed company, launches $8.9 million IPO, deploys Bitcoin profit strategy By: PANews 2025/07/16 20:13

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, LiveOne, a US-listed company, announced an $8.9 million public offering plan to provide financial support for the launch of its Bitcoin income reserve strategy. The strategy has an initial allocation of $10 million and has been approved by the board of directors, with a total allocation of up to $500 million.