U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairman: House has the votes to push three cryptocurrency measures By: PANews 2025/07/16 20:24

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Hill, chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, said that we have enough votes to promote the stablecoin bill, and the House of Representatives has the votes to promote three cryptocurrency measures.