Crypto Infrastructure Giant Talos Acquires Coin Metrics for Over $100 Million

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Fortune magazine, crypto infrastructure giant Talos announced the acquisition of blockchain data provider Coin Metrics. People familiar with the matter revealed that the transaction amount exceeded US$100 million. The acquisition aims to integrate on-chain data services and provide institutional clients with a one-stop solution for digital asset trading and portfolio management.

Talos was founded in 2018 by Wall Street veterans Anton Katz and Ethan Feldman. Its platform provides technical support for crypto asset trading for hedge funds and other institutions, and was previously valued at $1.25 billion. Coin Metrics excels in on-chain data analysis and will supplement Talos' historical data and customer service capabilities. Talos CEO said that as the Trump administration promotes regulatory relaxation, traditional financial institutions' participation in crypto assets is no longer a suspense, and the focus in the future will shift to the tokenization of traditional assets such as stocks.