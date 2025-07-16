Tokenization Company Midas Launches Two New DeFi Products on Etherlink By: PANews 2025/07/16 20:07

DEFI $0.001296 -0.30%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, the financial tokenization platform Midas launched two new DeFi structured products on the Ethereum compatible chain Etherlink: mMEV (arbitrage and market neutral strategy) and mRe7YIELD (diversified DeFi income strategy). The two products are managed by MEV Capital and Re7 Capital respectively, providing compliant self-custodial investment channels in the form of ERC-20 tokens. Midas' previously launched mBASIS and mTBILL products have accumulated a total locked value of US$11 million on Etherlink. The new product continues its model, allowing investors to obtain complex strategy exposure through a single on-chain transaction, avoiding multi-level intermediaries and regional regulatory barriers. At present, the platform's structured products are mainly aimed at institutional investors, and the threshold for retail users to participate may be further lowered in the future.