The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally By: PANews 2025/07/16 18:47

ETH $4,105.59 +7.55%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Paidun monitoring, the development team of the Ethereum Foundation has transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$3.15 million) to the address EF2 (0xc061...0B6d). Currently, the address holds 7,000 ETH (worth approximately $22 million).