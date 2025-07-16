Ark Invest sold $13.3 million of Coinbase shares and $8.7 million of Bitcoin ETF yesterday By: PANews 2025/07/16 18:24

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 34,207 shares of Coinbase from its ARKW fund on July 15, worth approximately US$13.3 million. It also sold a spot Bitcoin ETF worth US$8.7 million after both assets hit record highs. Ark Invest's investment strategy is to not let any single holding account for more than 10% of the fund's portfolio. According to the company's latest disclosure, as of July 15, COIN is currently the second largest holding in its ARKW fund, with a weight of 7.9% and a value of approximately $172.8 million. Robinhood is the largest holding in the ARKW fund, accounting for 8% of the fund and worth $175.5 million.