Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) subsidiary applies for upgraded license to provide virtual asset trading and other services By: PANews 2025/07/16 17:08

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary TradeGo Markets Limited has decided to submit an application to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for an upgrade of its existing Category 1 (Securities Trading) regulated activity license, in order to provide services such as virtual asset trading by opening a comprehensive account on a SFC licensed platform. TradeGo Markets has contacted the SFC regarding its application intention.