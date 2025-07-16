The total supply of Aspecta’s native token $ASP is 1 billion By: PANews 2025/07/16 16:39

TOKEN $0.00925 +6.19% ASP $0.0988 +15.28% OPEN $0.00000001071 +2.19%

PANews reported on July 16 that infrastructure Aspecta announced that the total supply of its native token $ASP is 1 billion, which will promote on-chain price discovery and open economic development. #CommunityHero and #ImpactDriver badge holders will have priority access to BuildKey launches and exclusive benefits after the $ASP TGE. Earlier news, YZi Labs announced its investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta .