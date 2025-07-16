Sui Q2 report: TVL exceeded US$2.5 billion, and transaction volume increased by 30.54% year-on-year By: PANews 2025/07/16 15:54

PANews reported on July 16 that Sui Foundation released the DeFi report for the second quarter of 2025, showing that its ecosystem TVL peaked at $2.555 billion on May 21, stabilized at more than $2 billion in the latter part of the quarter, and transaction volume increased by 30.54% year-on-year. BTCfi launched sBTC and xBTC assets, and in terms of institutional investment, 21Shares' SUI ETF is close to being listed on NASDAQ. In addition, protocols such as Momentum and Suilend performed well, driving the continued expansion of the ecosystem.