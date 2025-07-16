Trend Research sold nearly 49,000 ETH today to repay Aave loans, worth about $151 million By: PANews 2025/07/16 16:07

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Trend Research sold 48,946 ETH (about $151 million) today to repay its loan on the Aave platform. Previously, the institution borrowed money to purchase a total of 184,115 ETH between February 26 and June 20 this year, with a total cost of about $390 million and an average purchase price of about $2,118.