SharpLink Gaming still has about $257 million in funds for subsequent ETH acquisitions

PANews reported on July 16 that SharpLink Gaming announced that its ETH Concentration indicator has increased from 2.00 to 2.46, a 23% increase since the launch of the ETH strategy on June 13, 2025. This indicator measures the value of Ethereum support behind every 1,000 shares of SBET. The company currently still has about $257 million in funds for subsequent ETH acquisitions.
According to previous news, SharpLink raised approximately US$413 million in net proceeds between July 7 and 11, of which approximately US$156 million had been invested in ETH.
