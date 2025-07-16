Linekong Interactive established LK Crypto Division to accelerate the layout of Web3 and RWA, and its stock price rose 25.5% in 24 hours

By: PANews
2025/07/16
PANews reported on July 16 that Linekong Interactive Group, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced the establishment of the "LK Crypto" business unit to accelerate the layout of Web3 and RWA related businesses.

LK Crypto Division will coordinate all Web3 and crypto asset-related businesses under the Group, including mainstream crypto asset management such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and crypto asset management of equity-holding companies (such as LK Venture, Marsbit, Element, etc.). In the future, the Group will continue to increase investment in crypto asset allocation, Web3 project incubation, content ecosystem construction, and international cooperation, and build a Web3 capability center at the Group level.

According to relevant data, Linekong Interactive rose 25.5% in 24 hours and is currently priced at HK$0.62.

