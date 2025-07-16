Momentum 6 Partners: Altcoins may usher in a strong cycle of 1 to 2 months, and Bitcoin is expected to exceed $150,000

By: PANews
2025/07/16 15:32
CATCH
CATCH$0.0098-4.85%
MAY
MAY$0.03099+7.75%

PANews reported on July 16 that Dennis Liu, general partner of Momentum 6, said that after Bitcoin broke through $123,000, altcoins may usher in a 1-2 month window for catch-up gains. In addition, he said that Bitcoin is expected to hit the $150,000 mark.

He reviewed Bitcoin's performance after several key breakthroughs in the past, such as the rise from 30,000 to 44,000, 455,000 to 71,000, and from 71,000 to 105,000 after Trump's victory. After each big rise, altcoins usually have a chance to rise rapidly for 3 to 5 weeks.

Currently, payment tokens such as XRP, XLM, HBAR, etc. have begun to rise, while large-cap currencies such as BNB, LINK, ADA are still at a low level and may become the next target of capital rotation. In addition, Solana ecology and emerging projects such as SUI and APTOS are also worth paying attention to.

He reminded investors to focus on blue-chip coins and coins that have not yet been launched, and to be cautious and avoid blindly chasing the rise or being greedy. It is expected that if Bitcoin reaches $150,000, the top 20 coins by market value may collectively rise.

Related reading: Historical signals reappear: After Bitcoin reaches $120,000, how will the rotation script of altcoins unfold?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FTX to Dispense $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Repayments This Month

FTX to Dispense $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Repayments This Month

The third wave of payments will occur on September 30.
1
1$0.003926-12.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 06:01
Share
Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

This rotation is becoming clearer with every passing week as institutional money and smart retail investors reallocate their portfolios. Analysts […] The post Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.5669+6.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003631-3.04%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 18:50
Share
Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is “the hurdle rate” that has made gold as measured by the SPDR Gold Trustread more
Bitcoin
BTC$114,474.13+2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02497-3.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 19:12
Share

Trending News

More

FTX to Dispense $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Repayments This Month

Market Rotates Toward High-Utility Tokens: Solana, XRP, and BlockchainFX Named Top Cryptos to Watch

Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Made Gold A 'Disastrous Investment'—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?

Sheikh Maktoum Declares Dubai World Leader in Licensed Virtual Assets

Washington, Beijing trade tensions send global markets into week of uncertainties